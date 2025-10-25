J&K’s destiny changed after Article 370 abrogation: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said following the abrogation of Article 370 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir’s “destiny” has changed, paving the way for peace and development in the region. Rijiju, in a reference to assembly polls in Bihar, said there is “Modi wave” across the country, and people everywhere believe that India’s future is safe and bright under his leadership.

“The world wants to see Kashmir — it is such a beautiful place — and when there is both peace and progress here, it will look even more magnificent,” he said during an event where job letters were handed out to youth at Katra as part of a nationwide programme chaired by the prime minister.

“I have been coming to Kashmir for many years — I came in the 1970s, in the 1980s and even after the 1990s and 2000s. But the kind of development that began in Jammu and Kashmir after 2014 had never happened before,” Rijiju said.

The parliamentary affairs minister said that before constitutional changes were made while revoking Article 370, several provisions of the Constitution and reservation policies were not applicable in J&K.

Many central schemes could not reach the people before but after the removal of Article 370, a lot of work has been done, he said. Rijiju said that during his time as the sports and law minister, sports facilities, auditoriums, multi-sports centres, training centres, court infrastructure projects, including high court buildings, were initiated in various places.

Rijiju extended his greetings to the 51,000 youths who were given government jobs. He urged the youth to view government service as a chance to serve the country.