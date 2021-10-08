Job fraud: Chandigarh resident cheated of 1.30 lakh

A resident of Sector 35 was duped of ₹1.30 lakh on the lure of securing a job at a private bank for his daughter.

The victim, Davinder Singh of Sector 35, stated in his police complaint that his daughter is a final year BCom student and had applied for a job with a private bank in September last year.

She then received call from someone who claimed to be an employee of the bank, who asked her to deposit money, which he said was a procedure for registration for the job. After she deposited the money, the accused asked her to deposit more cash at regular intervals in the name of medical fee, NOC etc.

Unsuspecting, she kept on depositing the money and ended up paying ₹1.30 lakh. The accused then asked her to deposit more money, to which she refused and enquired about the status of her job application. The accused forwarded her a joining letter and when she reached the bank, she found out that it was fake. A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code at Sector 36 police station.