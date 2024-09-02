Job lure: Married woman gangraped at Mohali hotel

The Nayagaon police on Saturday booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a 38-year-old married woman at a local hotel after luring her with a job promise. The woman, who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, said the two men promised to land her a job and asked her to accompany them to Nayagaon, Mohali. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Vipan of Rampur, Himachal Pradesh, and Sanjeev Dawas of Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, remain at large.

The woman, who hails from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, said the two men promised to land her a job and asked her to accompany them to Nayagaon, Mohali.

On August 17, they arrived in Nayagaon and the duo took her to a hotel in Nayagaon. There, they spiked her soft drink. As she lost consciousness, they took turns to rape her, before fleeing. On regaining consciousness, she returned to her home in Solan. She eventually approached the women police station there and reported the crime.

After being alerted by Solan police, who lodged a zero FIR locally, Nayagaon police booked the accused under Sections 70 (1) (gangrape) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A zero FIR can be registered at any police station across the country, mostly at the nearest police station to the victim, following which police inform their respective counterparts of the district or state where the crime was committed for further action.

A cop privy to the matter said the woman had a long association with both accused. Further probe is underway to arrest them.

Youth held for raping 17-yr-old girl at Maloya hotel

In another case of sexual violence against females, the Phase 11 police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for raping a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Maloya, Chandigarh.

The accused was identified as Munish of Mohali. The victim, who works at a book store in Mohali and lives in Chandigarh, told police that the accused had been pursuing her for the past month.

On Friday, he arrived at her work place and called her outside. “He insisted that I accompany him on his motorcycle and took me to a hotel in Maloya, where he raped me,” the victim told police in her complaint.

Investigators claimed that the victim knew the accused for the past five years. “After her parents got to know that she went to a hotel with the accused, they got her medical examination done and lodged a complaint. The victim is a minor and thus we immediately arrested the accused,” a cop said.

The accused was booked under section 64 (rape) of BNS and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Phase-11 police station.

Class 11 student raped, impregnated by neighbour

Police also arrested a man for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old neighbour after blackmailing her with her objectionable pictures and videos.

The minor studies in Class 11 at a government school in Mohali, said police.

The sexual assault came to the fore when the teenager was admitted to the Mohali civil hospital due to acute stomach pain. After doctors discovered a miscarriage and informed her family, the police were alerted.

Narrating her ordeal to the police, she revealed that she met the accused two years ago and they became friends. Promising to marry her, he established sexual relations with her and also took her objectionable pictures and videos.

Blackmailing her with this media, he would take her behind the jungle area near TDI City and repeatedly raped her for a year. He threatened to circulate the pictures and videos if she revealed the matter to anyone, she alleged.

The accused was booked under Section 64 (rape) of BNS and under the POCSO Act at the Balongi police station.