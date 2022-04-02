Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jobless youth ends life by hanging himself in Mohali’s Balongi
chandigarh news

Jobless youth ends life by hanging himself in Mohali’s Balongi

Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali in search of work, but failed to secure one despite giving multiple interview
A 27-year-old jobless youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Balongi. (iStockphoto)
A 27-year-old jobless youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Balongi. (iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 02:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 27-year-old jobless youth was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation at Adarsh Nagar Colony in Balongi on Friday. Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali around two weeks back in search of work, but, despite giving multiple interviews, failed to get a job. On Friday, another youth in the PG facility spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan. The PG owner called the police, who initiated inquest proceedings in the case. The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.

Man booked for raping friend in Dera Bassi

Mohali A 45-year-old man has been booked for raping his friend while visiting her house in Dera Bassi, police said on Friday. The woman, 43, told the police that as she served soft drinks to her friend, Haji Nadeem, at her house on Wednesday, he spiked her drink with a sedative, causing her to faint. When she regained consciousness, she realised she had been raped. Police have booked Nadeem for rape and causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit crime, and launched a manhunt to nab him.

Foetus found: Two held for raping minor

Chandigarh Probing into the recovery of a female foetus in Mauli Jagran in December 2021, police have traced its 16-year-old biological mother and arrested two youths for raping her. The accused have been identified as Pradeep, alias Dabbu, 22, of Mauli Jagran village and Bharat, 21, of Buddanpur village, Sector 16, Panchkula. They have been booked for rape. Police said both were known to the girl and had a relationship with her at different times. Police had previously also arrested the girl’s mother and a midwife for helping abort the foetus.

Bedroll service resumed in trains

Ambala With the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Ambala railway division has resumed bedroll facility in all trains originating from the division. Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said passengers of AC coaches in long-distance trains will be provided blankets and sheets in a sealed cover as part of the service.

SBI conducts fire drill

Chandigarh A mock fire evacuation safety drill for State Bank of India local head office in Sector 17 was conducted on April 1, in close coordination with UT fire and emergency department, police and local administration. All fire detection systems like smoke and fire detection systems and fire fighting systems such as wet risers and others were found in working condition. A snorkel was also used to evacuate two persons stuck on the sixth floor of the building.

Help booked for stealing from Sector 22 house

Chandigarh Police have booked a domestic help for stealing cash and jewellery from her employer’s house in Sector 22 in November 2021. The complainant, Dr Gurmeet Kaur, told the police that her maid, Meenu of Sector 25, stole three gold bangles, two gold chains, four pendants, three earrings, 200 US dollars and 16,000 from her house on November 23, 2021. After she realised the theft, she scanned the CCTV footage and found her maid lurking near the articles. Meanwhile, Meenu claimed that Dr Kaur was falsely implicating her due to a dispute. Police have booked her under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code. They are investigating the matter before making the arrest.

PU faculty appointed visiting professor at IIIDEM

Chandigarh Panjab University’s department of political science chairman Ashutosh Kumar was appointed as the first visiting professor to the TN Seshan Chair at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), Election Commission of India, New Delhi.

Workshop on Student Police Cadet Programme organised by police

Chandigarh Police organised a workshop on student police cadet programmes at Traffic Auditorium, Traffic and Security Lines, Sector 29. UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan was the chief guest of this workshop and Coastal Security Kerala’s inspector general of police P Vijayan and UNICEF consultant Saif Mohmmad were the guest speakers. They spoke about the programme, a school-based youth development initiative that trains high school students to evolve as future leaders of a democratic society by inculcating within them respect for the law, discipline, civic sense, and empath which has been implemented in different schools of Kerala. Chandigarh Police has already implemented the programme. Presently 10 government schools have been identified for this programme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The eight shuttle buses ply between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17, with stoppages at the Sector-43 ISBT and Sohana in Mohali. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start

    Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights. Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.

  • Patiala MP Preneet Kaur said Union minister Nitin Gadkari listened to their demands and has promised that he will ensure early resolution to these demands. (HT File Photo)

    Patiala MP Preneet Kaur calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks land relief for farmers

    Preneet Kaur, MP, Patiala, called on Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari along with the members of the Kisan Road Sangarsh committee to take up the issue of passing rewards for land acquired by the NHAI in Derabassi and Banur. She said the members of the committee apprised her of land acquisition under the project Bhartmala NH205A in Derabassi and Banur.

  • The accused was arrested from his Mohali house on Thursday night following the disclosure of another gang member, Deepak, alias Deepu Banur. (HT Photo)

    Lawrence Bishnoi aide who guarded gang’s weapons in Mohali house nabbed

    The operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who guarded the gang's weapons at Simranjit's' house in Nandialai village, Mohali. Identified as Simranjit Singh, 30, the accused was previously posted in the building branch of the Mohali municipal corporation and was now unemployed, police said. He was arrested from his house on Thursday night following the disclosure of another gang member, Deepak, alias Deepu Banur, 29.

  • Women cycling with their faces covered amid the sweltering weather in Chandigarh’s Sector 8 on Friday. As per IMD forecast, April is also set to see above normal temperatures. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Chandigarh records hottest March since 2010

    Combined with no rain, March this year was the hottest in 12 years, with the city recording the highest average maximum and minimum temperatures since 2010. According to the India Meteorological Department, at 30.9C, the average maximum temperature in Chandigarh in March 2022 is the highest since its observatory started keeping records in 2011. This observatory maintained records between 1953 and 2010, before IMD switched to its Sector-39 station.

  • PGIMER has around 7,300 sanctioned posts in various categories, including teaching and non-teaching doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians and security staff, among others. But nearly 22% (1,600) posts are lying vacant. (HT File Photo)

    PGIMER Chandigarh awaits cure for staff crunch

    Over 35% of the total patients come from Punjab for want of inadequate health facilities back home. 'Workforce overburdened, health services affected' Satyaveer Singh Dagur, general secretary, PGI Nurses' Welfare Association, said looking at the patient load and daily admissions, the nurses had been demanding filling up of vacancies and additional 1,500 posts.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out