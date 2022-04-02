Jobless youth ends life by hanging himself in Mohali’s Balongi
A 27-year-old jobless youth was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation at Adarsh Nagar Colony in Balongi on Friday. Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali around two weeks back in search of work, but, despite giving multiple interviews, failed to get a job. On Friday, another youth in the PG facility spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan. The PG owner called the police, who initiated inquest proceedings in the case. The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.
Man booked for raping friend in Dera Bassi
Foetus found: Two held for raping minor
Bedroll service resumed in trains
SBI conducts fire drill
Help booked for stealing from Sector 22 house
PU faculty appointed visiting professor at IIIDEM
Chandigarh Panjab University’s department of political science chairman Ashutosh Kumar was appointed as the first visiting professor to the TN Seshan Chair at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), Election Commission of India, New Delhi.
Workshop on Student Police Cadet Programme organised by police
-
Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start
Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights. Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.
-
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks land relief for farmers
Preneet Kaur, MP, Patiala, called on Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari along with the members of the Kisan Road Sangarsh committee to take up the issue of passing rewards for land acquired by the NHAI in Derabassi and Banur. She said the members of the committee apprised her of land acquisition under the project Bhartmala NH205A in Derabassi and Banur.
-
Lawrence Bishnoi aide who guarded gang’s weapons in Mohali house nabbed
The operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who guarded the gang's weapons at Simranjit's' house in Nandialai village, Mohali. Identified as Simranjit Singh, 30, the accused was previously posted in the building branch of the Mohali municipal corporation and was now unemployed, police said. He was arrested from his house on Thursday night following the disclosure of another gang member, Deepak, alias Deepu Banur, 29.
-
Chandigarh records hottest March since 2010
Combined with no rain, March this year was the hottest in 12 years, with the city recording the highest average maximum and minimum temperatures since 2010. According to the India Meteorological Department, at 30.9C, the average maximum temperature in Chandigarh in March 2022 is the highest since its observatory started keeping records in 2011. This observatory maintained records between 1953 and 2010, before IMD switched to its Sector-39 station.
-
PGIMER Chandigarh awaits cure for staff crunch
Over 35% of the total patients come from Punjab for want of inadequate health facilities back home. 'Workforce overburdened, health services affected' Satyaveer Singh Dagur, general secretary, PGI Nurses' Welfare Association, said looking at the patient load and daily admissions, the nurses had been demanding filling up of vacancies and additional 1,500 posts.
