News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jogging tricity folks' memories, one snapshot at a time

Jogging tricity folks’ memories, one snapshot at a time

BySubhashree Nanda
Nov 14, 2023 08:37 PM IST

A photography exhibition titled 'Art in Chandigarh' is being held at the CLKA Art Gallery in Chandigarh, showcasing works of local photo artists.

A photography exhibition, titled ‘Art in Chandigarh’, is sure to jog memories of the tricity residents – memories of their favourite places, familiar spaces, and much more.

Some of the artists’ works on display at the photo exhibition
Some of the artists' works on display at the photo exhibition

The MN Sharma Architectural Society, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), is holding the photo exhibition at the CLKA Art Gallery at the underpass connecting Rose Garden to Sector 17 in Chandigarh till November 20.

Prof Yojna Rawat, general secretary of the MN. Sharma Architecture Society and CLKA chairperson Bheem Malhotra said the aim of the photo exhibition is to promote and encourage budding photo artists of the tricity area.

On the opening day, the organisers also held a felicitation event for the MN Sharma Photography Award 2023 at the venue.

“The MN Sharma Architectural Society had invited entries from tricity artists for the awards. Total 44 participants sent 117 entries,” said Malhotra.

“Of all the entries, 43 photographs by 28 artists were selected for this exhibition. The winner of the contest, Ekamjot Singh Chawla, received 25,000 as award money,” Malhotra added.

The jury included Prof Rajnish Wattas, former principal of the Chandigarh College of Architecture; and Deepika Gandhi, former professor of the Chandigarh College of Architecture.

CATCH IT LIVE:

What: Art in Chandigarh: Photo exhibition

Where: CLKA Art Gallery, Sector 17 Underpass, Chandigarh

On till: November 20

Timings: 10am to 8pm

