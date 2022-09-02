Joint meeting to be held on Sept 9: Punjab agri minister to arhtiyas
Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that on the request of arhtiyas, the government has decided to conduct the auction of vacant plots/shops in the grain markets
Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday assured a delegation of arhtiyas that the matter of reducing commission for cotton crop will be addressed in a joint meeting including them, cotton farmers and representatives of cotton factories at Chandigarh on September 9.
A delegation of commission agents had raised their demands before the agriculture minister in the presence of additional chief secretary of the agriculture department Sarvjit Singh, who gave a patient hearing to the long pending demands of arhtiyas.
The minister, while giving this information, said that on the request of arhtiyas, the government has decided to conduct the auction of vacant plots/shops in the grain markets.
Apart from this, 24% interest on the outstanding amount of the arhtiyas’ shops would be rationalised, he added.
Agreeing to another demand of arhtiyas, the minister said that basmati and non-MSP crops on which MSP has not been announced yet, their land mapping will not be done for now.
