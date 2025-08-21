Joint panel to be formed to clean Yamuna: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that a joint committee comprising senior officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Haryana and Delhi governments will be constituted to clean Yamuna river. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during a meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Saini who attended a meeting on inter-state coordination on Yamuna water rejuvenation chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil at New Delhi said that work for cleaning the Yamuna was being carried out on a war footing after formation of the BJP government in Delhi The process of treating sewage water from drains through sewage treatment plants (STPs) before releasing it into the river has been accelerated, Saini said.

The chief minister said that under the ongoing campaign, 16,000 metric tonnes of garbage has already been removed from Yamuna. He said that rejuvenation of the Yamuna was a top priority for both the governments.

Hr further said that the biological oxygen demand (BoD) level of the drain falling into the Yamuna River from Palla village in Karnal district is 80, and necessary steps are being taken to further purify this water. He said that there has been a significant improvement in the BoD level of Yamuna at Okhla in Faridabad. To further enhance water quality, 44 STPs have already been established, through which about 620 million litres per day (MLD) of water is being treated every day. Nine STPs were being set up to clean another 510 MLD of water.