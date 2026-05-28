Joint teams douse raging forest fires across Rajouri, Udhampur

Amid soaring mercury, the forest department including forest protection force, police and fire brigade personnel doused over half a dozen fires in the woods of Rajouri and Udhampur districts in the past couple of days, said officials on Wednesday.

During firefighting operations, forest guards also rescued two newborn peachicks from Ramnagar forest fire. (HT Photo)

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Massive forest fires raged in parts of Udhampur and Rajouri districts on Tuesday, with personnel from multiple departments and locals engaged in extensive dousing operations to prevent the blaze from spreading, officials said.

Ramnagar divisional forest officer (DFO) Naresh Majotra, “Since Tuesday, we have been on our toes and the staff with the assistance of police and firefighters have doused fires in five places across Ramnagar forest division.

“This morning a fire had been reported from Ladana village, which has been controlled now. Tuesday was a hectic day as we had fire in five different forests of Pyala, Serbala, Nalla Gorha, Phalal and Narthan forest.

The fire incidents at Ladana and Barmeen were controlled by this evening, he added.

“Presently, a fire is on at Tarmiyan forest under compartment number 34BS. However, with the help of forest protection force, police and fire fighters, 80 percent of it has been controlled,” said Majotra.

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{{^usCountry}} Two peachicks rescued {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two peachicks rescued {{/usCountry}}

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The DFO said that during firefighting operations, forest guards also rescued two newborn peachicks from Ramnagar forest fire.

“Since their mother was nearby, the newborns were rescued and reunited with her,” said the DFO.

In the past two to three days, forest fires, intensified by soaring temperatures and strong winds, have affected vast tracts of forest land in the Ghordi area of Udhampur and the Nowshera belt of Rajouri.

Teams of the forest department, Forest Protection Force, fire and emergency services, and police have been deployed in affected areas, while locals have joined efforts to contain the blaze and protect nearby habitations and farmlands.

Soaring temperature, strong winds and dry pine needles in the forest aggravated the situation in the past two to three days.

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“Forest department personnel have been deployed in affected areas and they are on the ground to prevent further spread,” he said.

No loss of human life or damage to residential structures has been reported so far in Udhampur and Rajouri’s Nowshera.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the forest fires in Nowshera and Udhampur’s Ramnagar forest range have caused significant damage to forest vegetation and adversely impacted wildlife, including animals and bird species inhabiting the affected areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with firefighting teams as operations continue in both districts.