JP Atray Cricket Tournament: Nehal Wadhera’s tonne fashions tight win for PCA Colts

Riding high on a brilliant 89-ball knock of 116 runs from Nehal Wadhera, PCA Colts recorded a three-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) during the ongoing JP Atray Memorial Cricket tournament at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday.

The opening partnership of Chanchal Rathore and Harsh Gawli contributed 183 runs to the side’s total of 326 for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. For PCA Colts, Ashwani and Krishan Alang took two wickets each.

In response, PCA Colts managed to chase down the total with three balls to spare, winning the match by three wickets. Wadhera’s scintillating knock saw him hit seven boundaries and three sixes. Rohan Marwaha and Anmol Malhotra contributed with valuable 48 and 66 runs.

In the second match played at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Players’ XI Bihar elected to bat first, but were bundled out for a paltry 125 in 34.1 overs. Jot Shaya was the main wicket-taker for the opposing RBI Mumbai, who chased down the total in18.5 overs. Chiranjeevi and Ali Murtaza’s unbeaten knocks sealed the nine-wicket win.

The 3rd match played at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, saw Minerva Cricket Academy take on the Delhi Cricket Academy. Delayed by the wet conditions, the match was curtailed to 43 overs.

Batting first, Minerva scored 230 for 8 — Jaskaran Sohi’s 65 off 57 balls, Anshul Negi 41 off 66 balls and Yuvraj Choudhary 52 off 41 balls contributed to the total. Delhi, however, edged out their opponents, hitting the 236-mark with four balls to spare. Vikas Solanki and Mayank Rawat were the main run scorers for the side.