JP Atray memorial meet: Arpit, Shaurya set up CAG’s win over UTCA

Riding high on century from Arpit Vasavada and Shaurya Sanandia’s five-wicket haul (5 for 28), CAG, Delhi, beat UT Cricket Association (UTCA) by 47 runs in the opening match of 26th JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament for Trident Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

Batting first, CAG team was bowled out for 245 runs in 49.5 overs. Arpit Vasavada (100) and Ankit Kaushik (68) were the main contributors for CAG team. For UTCA, fast bowler Jagjit Sandhu grabbed four wickets. In reply, UTCA were bowled out for 198 runs in 46 overs. Kunal Mahajan top-scored making 68 runs off 99 balls. For the winning team, Shaurya Sanandia was the successful bowler. Former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma, chairperson, senior selection committee, BCCI, inaugurated the tournament earlier in the day.

In the second match played at Sector-16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh, Ranstar Cricket Club Delhi beat Minerva Cricket Academy by four wickets.

Brief scores

CAG, Delhi: 245 all out in 49.5 overs (Arpit Vasavada 100, Ankit Kaushik 68, Jagjit Sandhu 4 for 50, Nipun Pandita 2 for 33, Bhagmender Singh 2 for 50) beat UTCA: 198 all out in 46 overs (Kunal Mahajan 68, Amrit Lubana 40, Rahul Sharma 27, Shaurya Sanandia 5 for 28).