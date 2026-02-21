JSW to invest ₹1,500 cr in steel sector in Rajpura

Punjab industries and commerce and investment promotion minister Sanjeev Arora on Friday held a meeting with industrialist and JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal in Mumbai, during which the latter announced an investment of ₹1,500 crore in the steel sector in Rajpura. Punjab industries and commerce and investment promotion minister Sanjeev Arora with industrialist and JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal in Mumbai on Friday. (HT)

Jindal also conveyed the group’s intent to explore additional investments across its diversified verticals in the state, even as the proposed investment is expected to strengthen the state’s manufacturing base and deepen the steel value chain, according to an official release. He also confirmed his presence at the inaugural session of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Mohali on March 13. Invest Punjab chief executive officer Amit Dhaka was also present.

During the meeting, Arora emphasised that the state offers a strategic location with excellent connectivity to northern markets, a robust MSME ecosystem, skilled manpower, and well-developed industrial clusters across sectors such as steel, auto components, textiles, sports goods, food processing and light engineering. He also informed Jindal that the state government is in the advanced stages of finalising a new, robust and future-ready industrial policy aimed at catalysing next-generation manufacturing and technology-led investments. The upcoming policy will focus on providing competitive fiscal incentives, plug-and-play industrial infrastructure, sector-specific parks, faster clearances, logistics efficiency, and strong policy support for sunrise sectors such as defence manufacturing, electric mobility, advanced materials, renewable energy and high-end engineering, he said. Arora assured every possible support, handholding and fast-track clearances for the proposed JSW projects.