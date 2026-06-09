Judoka attacked, robbed in Ludhiana; misses national tourney in Chandigarh

A 17-year-old national-level judo player was injured and robbed after being assaulted by four miscreants in a late-night snatching attempt near Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday, causing him to miss the national championship scheduled in Chandigarh the following day. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 309(4), 3(5), 115(2), and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The victim, Aman, a Class XII student of Sekhewal School and a budding judoka at the national level, suffered a fractured finger during the attack, which occurred near the Rakh Bagh parking area along Basant Singh Khalsa Road (Club Road) around 12.30 am, police said.

According to the complaint, Aman was riding his motorcycle towards Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) along with his friend Sehbaz Singh, who had complained of severe stomach pain. As they reached near the stadium complex, two youths intercepted them and accused Aman of sending messages to a woman on her mobile phone. When he denied the allegation, the duo allegedly assaulted him and attempted to snatch his motorcycle. The situation escalated when two more armed miscreants joined them and attacked Aman with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing with the motorcycle. His friend managed to escape during the attack.

The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which is expected to aid the investigation. On receiving information, Division No. 8 police reached the spot and initiated proceedings.

Head constable Ashish Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 309(4), 3(5), 115(2), and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to robbery, common intention and assault with dangerous weapons.

He added that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.