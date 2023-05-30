Justice MS Ramachandra Rao sworn in as 28th chief justice of Himachal HC

Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao was sworn in as the 28th chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court in Shimla on Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (centre) flanked by newly sworn-in high court chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao (left) and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the ceremony in Shimla on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to Justice Rao at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in the presence of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India both in Hindi and English, a statement issued in Shimla said.

Born on August 7, 1966, in Hyderabad, Justice Rao did his BSc (Hons) in mathematics from Bhavans New Science College, Osmania, and LLB from University College of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad, in 1989.

The son of former Supreme Court judge, Justice M Jagannadha Rao, who also served as chairman of the Law Commission of India, Justice Rao was enrolled as an advocate in September 1989 and later secured the LLM degree from the University of Cambridge the UK in 1991.

He was awarded the Cambridge Commonwealth Scholarship and the Bank of Credit and Commerce International Scholarship for the LLM course. He was also awarded the Pegasus Scholarship by the Scholarship Trust, London.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was elevated as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court in June 2012 and was appointed chief justice of Telangana on August 31, 2021. He also served as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

His grandfather was also a judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court from 1960-61.

