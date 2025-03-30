On justice Nirmal Yadav’s acquittal: We had full faith in judiciary, says ex-Haryana minister Ajay Yadav

Former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Saturday welcomed a CBI court’s verdict acquitting his elder sister, former Punjab and Haryana high court judge Nirmal Yadav, in the 2008 cash-at-judge’s door case. Former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav on Saturday welcomed a CBI court’s verdict acquitting his elder sister, former Punjab and Haryana high court judge Nirmal Yadav, in the 2008 cash-at-judge’s door case. (HT File)

“In a 17-year-old case, my elder sister, Justice Nirmal Yadav, was acquitted by a special CBI court today. We had full faith in the judiciary,” Ajay Singh Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X.

“My sister rose from a sessions judge to the high court and had this false case not been pursued, she would have become a Supreme Court judge too, but she could not get the promotion and was deprived of her rights,” he added.

Born in a political family of Haryana, Justice Yadav got embroiled in the alleged bribery controversy in August 2008. It was merely three years after her elevation as a judge that the controversy surrounding her hit national headlines, this being the first such case where a sitting judge was booked in a corruption case.

Justice Yadav was born in an Ahirwal family in 1949 to a lawyer-turned-Congress politician Rao Abhay Singh in Rewari.

In 2017, the former judge also announced that she has joined the Congress and started her activities in Badshahpur area of Gurugram, from where she was also eyeing a Congress ticket.

Seventeen years after the cash-at-judge’s door case rocked the judiciary, a special CBI court here acquitted Justice Yadav (retired) and four others in the matter on Saturday.

In the case, a packet containing ₹15 lakh was allegedly wrongly delivered to the residence of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, another high court judge, on August 13, 2008. It was alleged that the cash was meant for Justice Yadav as a bribe to influence a property deal.

The matter was reported to the Chandigarh Police, following which an FIR was registered. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Reacting to her acquittal, Justice Yadav said she did not do anything wrong and had “full faith in the judicial system”.