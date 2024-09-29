Justice Surya Kant hails tech advances as a boon for courts, cautions against misuse

Emphasising the importance of moulding the legal landscape and using technological advancements not only to benefit the legal system but also to address the contemporary challenges the society faces, justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court of India batted for more dialogue between stakeholders. Supreme Court justice Surya Kant addressing a legal convention in Chandigarh. (Sant Arora HT)

Urging them to deliberate upon the various issues plaguing the system, Kant said practical solutions can help stakeholders with timely resolution and create a thriving and healthy ecosystem.

Kant was addressing the audience at the inaugural ceremony as a part of the two-day convention that brought together judges from various high courts, including Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, along with speakers from across the nation and beyond, offering a unique platform for discussions on legal reform, innovation and the evolving role of law in society.

Kant added that while technology is a boon for courts and the legal systems are benefitting from the same, it brings with itself the threat of cyber attacks.

Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, the Guest of Honour, reminded the delegates that with innovation comes responsibility, and that as we innovate, we must remain mindful of the broader implications of our decisions in the society. He envisioned and encouraged the collective shaping of a future where law not only serves but uplifts and where justice is not a privilege but a right for all.

The Legal Convention 2024, will witness more than 50 esteemed speakers share their insights on a wide range of legal topics, setting the stage for meaningful discussions that will shape the future of law in India.

Walk-a-Thon raises

awareness on legal aid

A Walk-a-Thon aimed at raising awareness on legal aid and access to justice was organised on Saturday by Upaay, Unity in Law (ULA), and International Bar Guild (IBG) — three non-profit registered societies of lawyers — in collaboration with the Legal Services Authorities of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The Walk-a-Thon was led by Supreme Court of India justice Surya Kant, along with chief justice Punjab and Haryana high court Sheel Nagu.

The walkers assembled at Sukhna Lake early in the morning, where a special warm-up yoga and breathwork session was conducted. The session set a positive tone for the event, in line with the vision of the government to promote yoga, further promoting the connection between mental well-being and justice.

Following the yoga session, the walk commenced from the picturesque Sukhna lake, with the participants walking along the Uttar Marg to the symbolic Open Hand Monument.