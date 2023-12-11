Juvenile among three held for shooting attack in Dera Bassi

Three days after five men had a miraculous escape after three bike-borne men opened fire at them in Valmiki Basti, Dera Bassi, on Wednesday night, police have arrested three persons, including a juvenile. The investigation of the case was handed over to Mohali police’s CIA staff who arrested the juvenile and Ravinder, while Jagtar was caught by the Dera Bassi police. (Getty Images)

The adult accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Labbu; and Ravinder, alias Channa; of Mehmadpur, Dera Bassi. Police also recovered a live cartridge from Jagtar.

As per police, both Jagtar and Ravinder also did weapon testing at Bir, Dera Bassi, a few days before the shooting attack.

According to sources, complainant Sahil was their prime target.

Police have also nominated Harinder, brother of US-based Lala Benipal, a member of the Bhuppi Rana gang.

Investigators said it was Harinder who planned and executed the attack on Sahil with the help of his brother.

Benipal was also named in a firing incident in Dera Bassi in September after one of his accomplice opened fire at a local resident after he refused to pay him money.

According to sources, Harinder, who remains on the run, had accompanied the shooters.

Around four years ago, Harinder had a scuffle with Sahil and his friend Shivam after the former allegedly threw a cycle at Shivam’s mother during Holi celebrations. Both the groups have been at loggerheads ever since.

Sources added that Shivam, along with his accomplices, had also attacked the rival gang with swords last year and the latter had now struck back.

“Jagtar was not among the shooters, but planned the attack and, along with Ravinder, also tested the .32-bore weapon used in the crime. Ravinder, along with the juvenile and Harinder, fired at the five youths, especially targeting Sahil,” a police officer said.

On Wednesday night, the five youths, Sahil, Rohan, Manpreet, Abhi and Ankush, were standing on a vacant plot near a volleyball court where a wedding function was underway, when the shooters struck. But the youths managed to escape to safety. Police had recovered two bullet shells from the spot.

The accused, who were masked, according to police, came from Isapur village side and escaped towards the local bus stand.

A day later, police had lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Arms Act.

