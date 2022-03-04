Kaithal gurdwara priest gets 25-year RI for sexually assaulting two minor girls
A special court in Kaithal has awarded 25-year rigorous imprisonment to a gurdwara priest convicting him for sexually assaulting two minor girls in 2019.
Pronouncing the judgement, the special court (POCSO and crime against women) of additional sessions judge Poonam Suneja also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict.
As per the court orders, accused Jasbir Singh has been awarded 25-year RI and ₹50,000 fine. Both the RI sentences are to run concurrently.
As per the police investigation, father of one of the victims had filed a complaint alleging that Jasbir, who was a priest at a gurdwara, had molested his nine-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old friend on several occasions whenever they went to the shrine to pay obeisance.
On his complaint, police had booked the accused under Sections 376 AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
“Rape is a crime against the holy body of a girl child and the soul of the society. The victims, aged nine and 10 respectively at the time of the incident, will grow with a traumatic experience and unforgettable shame,” reads the judgement, adding that the convict has shown “most unfortunate and abusive facet of human conduct”.
