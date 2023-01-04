Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kaithal sarpanches hold protest against e-tendering of panchayat work

Kaithal sarpanches hold protest against e-tendering of panchayat work

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 01:11 AM IST

Hundreds of newly elected sarpanches from Kaithal district on Tuesday held a protest at the mini-secretariat demanding the government to withdraw the decision of e-tendering of the work of panchayats.

The representatives of all 288 village panchayats from the district reached Kaithal to join the protest and they submitted a memorandum to the Kaithal deputy commissioner seeking the intervention of the chief minister. Terming the new decision a “black law”, sarpanches alleged that the decision was taken to weaken the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The representatives of all 288 village panchayats from the district reached Kaithal to join the protest and they submitted a memorandum to the Kaithal deputy commissioner seeking the intervention of the chief minister. Terming the new decision a “black law”, sarpanches alleged that the decision was taken to weaken the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Hundreds of newly elected sarpanches from Kaithal district on Tuesday held a protest at the mini-secretariat demanding the government to withdraw the decision of e-tendering of the work of panchayats.

The representatives of all 288 village panchayats from the district reached Kaithal to join the protest and they submitted a memorandum to the Kaithal deputy commissioner seeking the intervention of the chief minister.

They accused the government of curtailing the spending powers of village panchayats by imposing new rules of e-tendering of developmental projects beyond 2 lakh saying that this will affect the working of the sarpanches.

Terming the new decision a “black law”, sarpanches alleged that the decision was taken to weaken the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state and they will not allow the government to impose such decisions on the elected representatives and they should not suppress the rights of the sarpanches. They also threatened to intensify the agitation by involving sarpanches of all districts if the government failed to withdraw this decision

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out