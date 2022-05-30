Kajauli repairs to hit water supply in Mohali for two days

Repair work at Kajauli Waterworks in Phase 1 and 2 will hit water supply in Mohali on May 30 and 31. The supply to Phases 1, 2,3,4,5,6,3A, 3B1, and 3B2, Madanpur and Shahi Majra villages, and Industrial Area Phases 1 to 5 will be affected. Public health executive engineer Sunil Kumar said, “On May 30, supply will be cut off in afternoon and water will be supplied at low pressure in the evening.”

A 19-year-old cook hung herself at Mother Teresa Home in Sector 23 on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The reason for taking the extreme step has not yet been ascertained. Acquaintances said the victim had appeared 'normal' the previous night. Police initiated inquest proceedings under the CrPC.

The weather in the city is likely to remain cloudy over the next few days, with a chance of light rain on Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials say over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover around 40°C, while the minimum will be around 26°C.