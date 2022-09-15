Kala Punjab: A celebration of all things art

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Gurvinder Singh was in city for the launch of the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi’s (PLKA) annual art exhibition at the Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The event also included an awards ceremony and the release of art book, Kala Punjab 2022.

Works of professional artists and students from across Punjab and Chandigarh, selected by the judging committee, are on display.

The Akademi had received a total of 351 artworks in professional and student categories. Of 194 artworks in the professional category, 39 were selected, says PLKA president Diwan Manna.

“And of 157 artworks in the students’ category, 42 artworks were selected for the exhibition. Works of 56 artists are on display at the exhibition,” he adds.

In the professional category, two awards of ₹50,000 each was awarded to Gurjeet Singh for his soft sculpture, Untitled; and Rahul Dhiman for his installation made of relief print on railway tickets, Travelling Chapters.

In the students’ category, five awards of ₹25,000 each were given to Jashandeep Kaur for her installation, Layers; Neeraj for his sculpture, Okhli Mein Sar; Piyush Gupta for his photograph, Memories; Sakshi Sharma for her soft sculpture, Untitled; and Suyash Choyal for his painting, Gems.

The two-person jury that recommended the names for this year’s awards included internationally-acclaimed artists Veer Munshi and Atul Bhalla.

“Artists from Punjab and Chandigarh were asked to submit entries in the disciplines of painting, sculpture, graphics, printmaking, photography, drawing, mixed media, installation, video installations and other related discipline,” says Manna.

An aesthetically-designed Art Book, Kala Punjab 2022, with the reproduction of all the artworks on display at the exhibition and portraits of all the participating artists was released by Gurvinder Singh.

Due to the pandemic, the exhibition is being organised this year after a gap of three years and is thus all the more important for art lovers and artists.

CATCH IT LIVE:

WHAT: Kala Punjab 2022

WHERE: Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh

WHEN: On till September 21

TIMINGS: 11am to 7pm

ENTRY: Free

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON