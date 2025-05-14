Kalka accountant loses 8.4 lakh to online trading fraud

A 45-year-old accountant from Kalka lost ₹8.41 lakh to an online trading fraud. The victim was lured into investing in the stock market with promises of stock trading profits. (HT Photo)

The victim, Sajan Verma, in his complaint to police, said he received a call on March 13 from a woman claiming to be an assistant with “SSG Asia Team”. She talked him into investing in the stock market with promises of stock trading profits, offering tips on buying “UC stocks” in exchange for a 10% commission on profits.

Sharing personal details on WhatsApp, Verma downloaded the “SSG app” via a link provided. On March 24, he transferred ₹30,000 to an account shared by the woman, which reflected in his app account. Following her instructions, he purchased 90 shares of ₹29,000 and saw a small profit of ₹1,400 after selling them.

Considering the profit, he started investing larger sums. His app ID displayed a profit sum of ₹1.76 crore, which he was unable to withdraw despite repeated attempts. On May 3, the woman demanded an additional ₹5 lakh for withdrawal. Suspicious, Verma refused. The woman then switched off her phone, but called again on May 6 from a new number with the same demand. Upon refusal, she blocked him, leading Verma to realise he had been duped.

He filed a complaint with the cyber crime police on May 7, and a case was registered under Sections 319 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after investigation.