Kalka cop booked for thrashing dog, throwing it in stream

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 07, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Hired on ad-hoc basis by the Panchkula police and posted in Kalka, Kismat was booked on the complaint of Anurag Kumar, a resident of Khateek Mohalla, Kalka

A special police officer (SPO) was booked for thrashing a dog with a stick and throwing it in a stream in Kalka on Monday.

Meanwhile, Panchkula police confirmed that the special police officer has been sent to police lines.
Meanwhile, Panchkula police confirmed that the special police officer has been sent to police lines. (iStock)

Hired on ad-hoc basis by the Panchkula police and posted in Kalka, Kismat was booked on the complaint of Anurag Kumar, a resident of Khateek Mohalla, Kalka.

As per police, Anurag saw the cop, who was posted at the nearby police booth in Kalka, leave the booth around 10.15 pm on Monday. He was holding a stick in his hand and started to beat up a stray dog without any provocation. After thrashing the dog, he grabbed it by its tail and threw it in a nearby stream.

Having captured the incident on video, Anurag, with the help of two others, rescued the dog and called helpline 112 to report the matter to police.

This led to registration of a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The charge invites a fine up to 50 in case of first offence. A subsequent offence within three years can lead to a fine up to 100 or imprisonment up to three months or both.

Meanwhile, Panchkula police confirmed that the SPO has been sent to police lines.

