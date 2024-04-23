Kangana hits campaign trail for Rajasthan party candidates

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is also BJP’s candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh, is on a two-day tour to Rajasthan to campaign for party candidates. Kangana Ranaut (HT File)

Kangana, who is among the star campaigners of BJP, arrived in Rajasthan on Tuesday and participated in roadshows in support of BJP candidate from Pali parliamentary constituency PP Chaudhary.

Adorning Rajasthani Safa, which is a symbol of honour and respect, she was flanked by fans and party supporters as she held the roadshow in Pali amid the chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

She is also scheduled to campaign for party candidate Kailash Chaudhary in Barmer parliamentary constituency of Rajasthan on Wednesday. In Barmer, she is expected to participate in roadshows at Jaisalmer and Balotra. The polling will be held in 13 seats in Rajasthan during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. Polling for 12 seats was held on April 19 during the first phase of LS polls.

Kangana left her native village Bhambla in Sarkaghat in Mandi district of Himachal on Sunday after a series of public meetings and road shows. In her absence, the party insiders said that local leaders and booth-level workers are campaigning for the candidate in Mandi.

Meanwhile, Kangana is expected to return to Mandi by April 25 after which she will continue her election campaign. She is also expected to campaign in Kinnaur, Rampur and Anni assembly segments of Mandi parliamentary constituency after her return. Recently as a part of her campaign, she visited Bharmour and held road shows in Chail Chowk and Rewalsar as well.

Kangana Ranaut during the roadshow in Pali said, “I have come here to campaign for our candidate and seeing the spirited crowd, I am confident that the BJP will emerge victorious in this region. Rajasthan and Himachal are renowned as the lands of the brave. However, the Congress has continually insulted our armed forces, casting doubts on their valour by questioning surgical strikes and labelling our soldiers as cowards. Yet, PM Modi stands firm, never diminishing their courage.”

The election for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal will be held in the last phase of elections on June 1.