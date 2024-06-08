 Kangana Ranaut slams those praising CISF constable who slapped her - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kangana Ranaut slams those praising CISF constable who slapped her

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jun 08, 2024 09:42 PM IST

In a post on X, Ranaut wrote:“…Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them, then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies (sic).”

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday criticised people praising the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped her during a security check at the Chandigarh airport, asking if they also justify “rape or murder”.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped her during a security check at the Chandigarh airport on June 6. (PTI)
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped her during a security check at the Chandigarh airport on June 6. (PTI)

In a post on X, Ranaut wrote:“…Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them, then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies (sic).”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The woman constable, Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended by the CISF while Mohali police have registered an FIR against her.

Kisan Cong seeks fair probe

Meanwhile, Punjab Kisan Congress chief Kiranjit Singh came out in support of the woman constable, demanding impartial probe into the matter. He also lashed out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for keeping mum on the incident.

Addressing the media here, Singh said despite there being no CCTV footage of the slapping incident, the woman constable has been booked. “When there is no footage of slapping then why an FIR has been registered? There should be an impartial probe into the matter,” he said.

He said all members of the Punjab Kisan Congress stand in solidarity with Kaur and her family, pledging unwavering support.

Singh slammed the actor for her statement that terrorism and extremism are increasing in Punjab.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kangana Ranaut slams those praising CISF constable who slapped her
