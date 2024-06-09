Kangana ‘slapped’: Farmer unions to hold march in Mohali in support of CISF constable

Farmer unions will hold “Insaaf March” in Mohali on Sunday in support of CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who allegedly slapped Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Thursday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have announced their support to the now suspended CISF constable. (HT File)

The march will begin from Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Phase 8 around 10 am and proceed towards the Mohali SSP’s office in Sector 76.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have announced their support to the now suspended CISF constable, who has been booked under Sections 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of CISF.

The CISF constable was immediately suspended after the incident on Thursday. Her husband is also posted with CISF in Jammu and the couple has two children.