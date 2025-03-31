Kangra admn to set up regulatory committees for paragliding

The Kangra administration will soon set up sub-division level regulatory committees for key paragliding sites in the district, such as Bir-Billing and Indrunag in Dharamshala, to oversee and regulate activities, officials aware of the matter said. Officials were directed to establish local regulatory committees at paragliding sites, similar to the existing district-level committee (Aqil Khan/HT)

They said the decision was taken during a recent meeting of the Kangra Aero Sports Regulatory Committee (ASRC), chaired by deputy commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa. During the meeting, the officials discussed measures to enhance safety in paragliding operations across the district, and emphasised strict action against any pilot, operator or association found violating the norms.

Officials were directed to establish local regulatory committees at paragliding sites, similar to the existing district-level committee. These committees will be made up of stakeholders such as officials and will be responsible for on-site regulation. The officials said sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) will be appointed to ensure adherence to safety protocols.

DC Bairwa instructed officials to set minimum and maximum fare limits for paragliding flights and compile details of operator liabilities under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA).

Kangra boasts Bir-Billing – one of the most renowned paragliding sites across the world that offers opportunities for high-altitude and cross-country paragliding. Other sites in the district include Indrunag in Dharamshala and Nirvana – where paragliding the pre-world cup was held in 2023.

In the recent years, there has been a spurt in mishaps, claiming the lives of dozens of paragliders, including foreigners. Questions and concerns over the safety regulations and role of administration increased in the aftermath of these accidents.

The panel emphasised that those involved in paragliding and related activities in Kangra must adhere to the regulations.

DC Bairwa said the state government is working towards developing Kangra as the tourism capital of the state. “Among our tourism activities, aero sports, especially paragliding, attract visitors from all over the world. We cannot compromise on tourist safety,” he said.