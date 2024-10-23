Menu Explore
Kangra airport needs highly trained security personnel: Advisory committee

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Oct 23, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The committee, chaired by Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj, discussed various issues concerning the airport during the meeting

The Airport advisory committee on Tuesday accentuated the need of a fully dedicated and highly trained security force at the Kangra Airport in Gaggal in Himachal’s Kangra district.

The committee also deliberated on starting a shuttle bus service from the airport to major destinations for the convenience of the passengers coming to the airport. (HT File)
The committee also deliberated on starting a shuttle bus service from the airport to major destinations for the convenience of the passengers coming to the airport. (HT File)

The committee, chaired by Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj, discussed various issues concerning the airport during the meeting. Focusing on the safety aspect, the committee proposed seeking government support to ensure that the security personnel deployed at the airport are fully capable in every respect.

Deputy chief whip and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania along with Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma attended the meeting. Kangra airport director Dhirendra Singh was also present.

The committee also deliberated on starting a shuttle bus service from the airport to major destinations for the convenience of the passengers coming to the airport. Bhardwaj also gave instructions to the administration regarding cutting of unsafe trees near the airport.

Sudhir Sharma discussed establishing air connectivity with cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Mumbai from Kangra airport. “The maximum tourists come from these cities and the air connectivity with these areas will benefit tourism in the region,” he said.

Kewal Singh emphasised the importance of showcasing local culture at Kangra Airport and suggested that items reflecting the region’s heritage should be displayed to help passengers familiarize themselves with the local culture.

Pathania proposed that under the AVSAR scheme, self-help groups should be allocated space within the airport to sell products such as Kangra paintings, Chamba handkerchiefs and plates, and other items that represent the region’s rich culture.

During the meeting, he also highlighted that when tourists take home these cultural souvenirs or gifts, it not only promotes our cultural heritage but also creates income opportunities for local artists and producers.

