Kangra’s Dadasiba hospital to be upgraded in phases: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction of Civil Hospital Dadasiba in the Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency of Kangra district. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspecting the progress of the under-construction civil hospital at Dadasiba, Jaswan Pragpur, in Kangra (ANI)

During the visit, the CM directed the public works department to ensure top quality of the construction before announcing that the hospital would be upgraded in phases. Initially, the hospital will be upgraded to a 50-bed facility and the number will be doubled in the second phase.

Emphasising the hospital’s importance as the primary healthcare provider in the Jaswan region, he assured that all requirements are addressed.

“Approximately 50% of the construction is complete, with an additional ₹3.61 crore required to finish the remaining work, which the state government will provide. To enhance healthcare services, the hospital will be staffed with specialist doctors in gynaecology, orthopaedics, surgery, and anaesthesia, as well as lab technicians,” the CM said.

The state government, he said, was committed to transform Dadasiba Hospital into an “Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan”, deploying specialist doctors in sub-division level hospitals to improve local healthcare accessibility.

Sukhu expressed concern over the slow pace of the hospital’s construction over the past five years and called for an acceleration in the work.

“In a recent cabinet meeting, it was decided to create and fill 200 medical officer positions in the health and family welfare department. Additionally, 22 posts for professors, associate professors, and assistant professors will be filled in various medical colleges statewide. Efforts to improve emergency health services include creating eight emergency medical officer positions at Tanda Medical College in Kangra and five Assistant Professor positions at Chamba Medical College, which will facilitate the establishment of functional Trauma Centres in these institutions,” he said.

Sukhu pays tribute Virbhadra on birth anniversary

Sukhu on Sunday also offered floral tributes to former CM Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary at the Congress’ state head office, the Rajiv Bhawan, in Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Virbhadra Singh dedicated his entire life for the development and welfare of the state and its people.

“His contribution in making Himachal a prosperous and modern State will always be remembered,” he added.

Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya Singh, who is the PWD minister in the state, meanwhile, said, “Even if he is not with us today, we are following the path shown by him. He has contributed immensely in the development and welfare of Himachal as the chief minister, a Union minister and a member of Parliament.”

He said Virbhadra Singh worked for the development of every corner of the state before adding that they were also carrying forward the same vision.