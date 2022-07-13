Kanwar Yatra: Northern Railways to add coaches to 5 pairs of trains
With the annual Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar slated to begin on July 14, the Northern Railways will be adding coaches, adding stoppages and extending the routes of 5 pairs of trains on a temporary basis, officials said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the railways said, “Two general coaches have been added to the Dehradun-Saharanpur-Dehradun train (04373/04374) on a temporary basis from July 14 to 26. The Delhi-Shamli-Delhi train (04465/04466) will be extended up to Hardwar, with stoppage at Thana Bhawan, Rampur Maniharan, Tapri, Roorkee and Jwalapur. The train will reach Hardwar at 1.55am and will depart at 2.40am from July 13 to 27.”
“The Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi train (04403/04404 ) will be extended up to Hardwar, with stoppage at Roorkee and Jwalapur. The train will depart from Saharanpur at 9.30pm and will reach Hardwar at 11.40pm. It will leave from Hardwar at 2am and will reach Saharanpur at 3.40am from July 14 to 27,” it added.
The public carrier has also permitted two-minute stoppages for the Shri Vaishno Devi Katra- Rishikesh- Shri Vaishno Devi Katra train (14610/14609), Barmer- Rishikesh-Barmer train (1488/14887) at the Raiwala Junction and Motichur from July 14 and 26.
To meet any exigency, the railways has kept empty coaching rakes,comprising 10 bogies, to be run as a mela special at Yog Nagari, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Bareilly Junction.
Now, 2 pairs of trains to halt at New Morinda Station
Ambala: The railways have approved stoppage of the Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12411/12412) and Dehradun- Amritsar-Dehradun Express (14631/14632) at New Morinda Station in Rupnagar district of Punjab.
Officials said that the halts came into effect from Tuesday on an experimental basis for a period of six months to meet a long-pending passengers’ demand. Chandigarh-Amritsar express will depart at 7.26am, while it will leave the station at 9.16pm on the return journey. The Dehradun- Amritsar express will depart at 3.22am and will return at 1.40am. Both trains will halt at the station for a minute.
-
Speeding car kills two bikers in Yamunanagar
Two youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Model Town area of Yamunanagar on Monday night. The accident took place around 11.30pm. CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and 29 of New Hamida Colony, Gagandeep – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision. Gagandeep ran a home-based workshop on computer repairs, while Manpreet worked at a transport company.
-
Chandigarh tricity area records 181 fresh Covid cases
/Mohali/Panchkula Tricity's daily Covid cases witnesses a spurt on Tuesday with 181 fresh infections, a- significant increase from 69 cases on Monday. On Tuesday, Chandigarh led the tally with 74 cases, up from 34 the day before; Mohali's cases rose from 22 to 66 and Panchkula also saw a jump from 13 to 41 in the same period. With this, tricity's active caseload also rose from 764 to 821 over the past 24 hours.
-
Mohali | Class-12 dropout nabbed with 52gm heroin, earned ₹80,000 a month
A 29-year-old woman whose husband was arrested for drug smuggling a few years ago, took the same route to provide for Manjot's family and managed to have a lavish life before she ended up in the police net. The woman, identified as a resident of Phase-10, 29, Manjot Kaur, was arrested with 52gm heroin on Tuesday. Manjot returned to her parents' house in Mohali in 2019 and got into drug peddling for easy money.
-
Mohali | Two aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan held with drugs, arms
Two close aides of gangster Manna Mehal Kalan landed in the police net near Aerocity in Mohali. The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Nikka and Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely, both residents of Sandaur village of Malerkotla district. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Zirakpur police station.
-
Chandigarh| Junior engineer caught accepting ₹8,000 bribe
A junior engineer with the UT electrical department was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a Maloya resident for not imposing a fine on hSatish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh The accused has been identified as Satish Sharma, posted as junior engineer in the electrical department, Chandigarh. A resident of Maloya, Rajinder, at whose residence the accused had conducted an inspection said that the JE, after inspection, claimed that there was a power overload as there was only one electricity meter for two houses.
