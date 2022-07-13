Kanwar Yatra: Northern Railways to add coaches to 5 pairs of trains

With the annual Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar slated to begin on July 14, the Northern Railways will be adding coaches, adding stoppages and extending the routes of 5 pairs of trains on a temporary basis, officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the railways said, “Two general coaches have been added to the Dehradun-Saharanpur-Dehradun train (04373/04374) on a temporary basis from July 14 to 26. The Delhi-Shamli-Delhi train (04465/04466) will be extended up to Hardwar, with stoppage at Thana Bhawan, Rampur Maniharan, Tapri, Roorkee and Jwalapur. The train will reach Hardwar at 1.55am and will depart at 2.40am from July 13 to 27.”

“The Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi train (04403/04404 ) will be extended up to Hardwar, with stoppage at Roorkee and Jwalapur. The train will depart from Saharanpur at 9.30pm and will reach Hardwar at 11.40pm. It will leave from Hardwar at 2am and will reach Saharanpur at 3.40am from July 14 to 27,” it added.

The public carrier has also permitted two-minute stoppages for the Shri Vaishno Devi Katra- Rishikesh- Shri Vaishno Devi Katra train (14610/14609), Barmer- Rishikesh-Barmer train (1488/14887) at the Raiwala Junction and Motichur from July 14 and 26.

To meet any exigency, the railways has kept empty coaching rakes,comprising 10 bogies, to be run as a mela special at Yog Nagari, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Bareilly Junction.

Now, 2 pairs of trains to halt at New Morinda Station

Ambala: The railways have approved stoppage of the Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12411/12412) and Dehradun- Amritsar-Dehradun Express (14631/14632) at New Morinda Station in Rupnagar district of Punjab.

Officials said that the halts came into effect from Tuesday on an experimental basis for a period of six months to meet a long-pending passengers’ demand. Chandigarh-Amritsar express will depart at 7.26am, while it will leave the station at 9.16pm on the return journey. The Dehradun- Amritsar express will depart at 3.22am and will return at 1.40am. Both trains will halt at the station for a minute.