Kapurthala: Historical Durbar Hall to be restored by Sept-end

Delayed amid the pandemic, the restoration of 130-year-old Durbar Hall — an Indo-Saracenic monument built by Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala — is set to be completed by the end of September this year.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the ₹8.5-crore project for interior and exterior restoration and conservation of the historical building at Kapurthala is being carried out by the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board. Once the work is complete, the Durbar Hall will be thrown open to the public, said project manager AR Mishra.

Indo-Saracenic architecture was a revivalist architectural style mostly used by British architects in India in the later 19th century, especially in public and government buildings in the British Raj, and the palaces of rulers of the princely states. It drew stylistic and decorative elements from native Indo-Islamic architecture, especially Mughal architecture.

The Durbar Hall was also built in line with the Sikh tradition: it had grand interiors for public functions and was used by the Maharaja to hold his durbar (court) twice a year. Its construction began in 1882 and was completed in eight years. The Maharaja’s birthday celebrations and state rituals and ceremonies were also held in the hall. In 1947, the complex became government property and was converted into a courts and administrative complex.

Around 60 workers under the supervision of technical experts of thetourism department’s conservation wingare engaged in the restoration project. The work started in 2019 and was expected to be completed within 18 months, but was stalled as the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic delayed the shifting of government departments from the historic building, said officials.

Mishra said renovation of the main part of Durbar Hall, also known as Palace of Justice, has been completed at a cost of nearly ₹3.5 crore. The works included restoration ofthe ornate ceiling and wooden flooring.

“Once the restoration work gets completed, which is expected by September end, Punjab Infrastructure and Development Board will take over the building’s further preservation, likely under public-private partnership,” said Mishra.