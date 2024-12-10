Karamjeet appointed new VC of Guru Nanak Dev University

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday appointed Karamjeet Singh as the new vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. Karamjeet Singh, who is currently vice-chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, succeeds Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Karamjeet Singh, who is currently vice-chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, succeeds Jaspal Singh Sandhu. His appointment is for a period of three years. Sandhu was appointed in 2017 and was currently on an extension. Karamjeet will assume charge on Tuesday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10(1) and (2) of the Guru Nanak Dev University Act, 1969, as amended from time to time, the chancellor, GNDU, Amritsar, is pleased to appoint Dr Karamjit Singh as the next vice-chancellor, GNDU, for the period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office by him,” according to the notification issued by the additional chief secretary to Governor, Punjab. The terms and conditions of the appointment will be notified separately.

Karamjeet Singh, who did his MCom and PhD in finance, was registrar, Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, from September 30, 2018, to September 2, 2020, before being appointed the founding vice-chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala. He has a teaching and research experience of 38 years and served as a professor (finance and strategic management), University Business School, PU, from 2009 to 2020. He also remained director, University Grants Commission-Human Resource Development Centre, for five years.