Karnal administration comes out with projects worth 12.8-crore to deal with floods

The district administration has come out with a plan to protect thousands of acres from floods and excessive rainwater. The district administration has prepared 10 projects worth ₹12.87 crore and the proposals will be sent to the government for approval.

According to Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav, the main focus of these projects will be laying stones on the banks of the Yamuna to prevent soil erosion and construction of bridges where culverts have been made by pressing pipes.

He said these proposals have been designed to benefit the common man, especially farmers.

As per the details, the deputy commissioner said out of these 10 proposals, three proposals belonged to the Nilokheri Assembly constituency, two to Indri Assembly segment, three to Gharaunda and two proposals come under the Karnal assembly segment.

The project related to Nilokheri railing will be installed on the Indri drain at a cost of ₹47.39 lakh.

A road will be made on Yamuna Creek in Kamalpur which will cost ₹80 lakh. In Dhakwala of Gharaunda assembly, to prevent erosion of agricultural land and banks, stones on the Yamuna Ghat will be repaired. The proposals were already placed in the 52nd Haryana State Technical Advisory Committee meeting of the irrigation and water resources department.