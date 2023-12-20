Karnal city to have third bus stand

With the purchase of 50 electric buses, the state government is planning to start third bus stand in Karnal’s Sector 12 by the end of March next year, Haryana roadways officials said. Currently, an old stand operates at the centre of the town and a new stand is situated near Baldi village on National Highway 44. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

The bus stand spread across three acres, will be the third for the town and only have electric buses that will commute to nearby towns.

Currently, an old stand operates at the centre of the town and a new stand is situated near Baldi village on National Highway 44.

The site for new stand adjacent to the highway is a primary location that also has mini secretariat with offices of the DC, SP, SDM, tehsildar and other officials of the district administration, district and sessions court, office of the municipal corporation and will also connect the already existing two bus stands, thus easing local commuters, Inder Pal, building clerk at the office of the General Manager (GM), Haryana roadways said.

“A budget of ₹2.33 crore has been sanctioned to us for electric and civil works. The land has been finalized next to the Rose Garden. The bus stand will also have a charging station facility for them. We have applied for electricity connection of 3000KV and 160KV with the UHBVN. For the new stand, the power body will have to shift an 11KV feeder,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh, GM, Roadways, said that the government will purchase the 50 new air-conditioned buses for Karnal and there is a proposal to run the new buses under PM e-bus Sewa Scheme for neighbouring districts like Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat, Kurukshetra and Ambala.

New bus stand to come up in Kurukshetra

Addressing a long-pending demand, the government has also proposed to built a new bus stand at Pipli in Kurukshetra at a cost of ₹125 crore along the service lane of NH-44.

It will come-up under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode at over 10 acres of land, where the existing bus stand that is in a poor condition, locates.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha met state transport minister Mool Chand Sharma earlier this month in this regard and requested him to speed-up the project.

“The new stand will not only help local residents, but also promote tourism who arrive at the holy town of Kurukshetra every year,” the MLA had said.