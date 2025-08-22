Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Karnal DC residence among 3 sites in district to get protected monument status

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 06:50 am IST

The other two heritage sites are in Indri in Karnal district, Haryana department of archaeology and museums deputy director Banani Bhattacharyya said over the phone.

The Haryana government has approved Karnal deputy commissioner’s official residence and two other sites in the district for notification as protected monuments, a senior official of the state’s department of archaeology and museums said on Thursday.

Once a formal notification is issued, these will come under the ambit of the Haryana Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964, which provides for the preservation of ancient and historical monuments and archaeological sites and remains. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Once a formal notification is issued, these will come under the ambit of the Haryana Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964, which provides for the preservation of ancient and historical monuments and archaeological sites and remains.

Bhattacharyya said the state government has given approval for the Karnal deputy commissioner’s residence in Karnal and Shishmahal and a mound believed to be from the medieval period.

Once notified, the department will take their care and maintain them, she said, while pointing out that Karnal DC would continue to reside in the building as before.

She said that Karnal DC residence is a British-era structure.

Notably, in the pre-Independence era, William Fraser was Karnal’s first deputy commissioner (1819). Before Independence, 49 DCs had served Karnal.

