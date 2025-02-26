Karnal derailment: 4 trains diverted, Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi delayed by over three hours

Four trains, including the Vande Bharat to Ajmer, were diverted and the Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi (12046) was delayed by three-and-a-half hours due to a coach derailment at Nilokheri in Karnal on Tuesday afternoon, which left the railway line to Delhi through the day. The site after a bogie of a passenger train, headed from Kurukshetra to Delhi, derailed at Nilokheri, in Haryana's Karnal district, Tuesday. (PTI)

The Shatabdi, which had departed from Chandigarh around 12 pm, was to reach Delhi by 3:20 pm but arrived at 6:51 pm. It had reached Karnal at 1:37 pm but could not leave the station before 5:05 pm.

The Chandigarh-Ajmer Vande Bharat (20978), which was diverted from Kurukshetra, was delayed by 43 minutes. The Paschim Express moving from Amritsar to Mumbai central reached Chandigarh on time and was diverted from Kurukshetra junction to Panipat. Instead of going through Karnal, the train passed through the Kalayat railway station to Panipat.

The Kalka-Bhiwani train reached Chandigarh was diverted from Kurukshetra to Panipat junction, and saw a delay of 11 minutes. The Nilokheri, Karnal and Gharaunda stations were cancelled. Chandigarh to Prayagraj Sangam (14218) left at the scheduled time of 4:45 pm and was diverted from Kurukshetra to Panipat junction, skipping Karnal railway station.