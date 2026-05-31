Karnal: Haryana govt working to promote ayurveda in world, says AYUSH DG

Haryana ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy (AYUSH) director general (DG) Sanjeev Verma on Saturday said that the state government is working to promote ayurvedic medicines in the world and ensure that the ayurveda regains its importance. The government will mandate licensing through the portal from June 1 and offline applications won’t be accepted. (HT Photo for representation)

Verma was in Karnal to chair a training programme organised by the department for E-Aushadhi portal, which will enable online license registration by ayurveda manufacturers and pharmacists.

The government will mandate licensing through the portal from June 1 and offline applications won’t be accepted. There are nearly 1,500 manufacturers of ayurveda products in Haryana, most of whom joined the training programme conducted by master trainer Dr Muhammed Khalid, licensing authority, Unani, Delhi.

Verma said that the trust of Indian consumers on ayurveda has increased post-Covid period and said that this will prominently increase in the coming years. “The licensing on the portal will be time bound and applicants will not have to invest time and money by visiting offices in the state capital. There is a lot of demand for ayurveda in other countries as well, who also visit India to get training in manufacturing and other purposes,” he added.

Verma said that a 100-acre Ayush University is being built at a cost of ₹1,300 crore, which will be the first such education hub in the whole country. Dr Dilip Mishra, licensing authority, Ayush, Haryana and Anup Bhardwaj, president of the Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturers Association of Haryana, were also present during the occasion.