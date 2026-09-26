Karnal Horticulture University develops sound-based insect trapping system

Students of the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU) in Karnal have developed a sound-based insect trapping system for the farmers growing vegetables and fruits in the region. According to the vice-chancellor, the sound-based system has received the patent. and is believed to provide relief to the farmers. (HT)

Developed by the department of natural resource management, the system uses sound frequencies through a buzzer charged by a solar plate.

The chemical-free equipment drew attention from farmers and visitors at the two-day ‘Horticulture Fair and Horti Expo’ at the MHU, where it was displayed publicly for the first time.

Vice-chancellor (VC) of the university, SK Malhotra told the HT that heavy crop damage, particularly in horticulture crops, could occur due to pests and insects. “We have received a patent for this system and our scientists and students are conducting research on various such projects for the benefit of horticulture farmers,” he added

Malhotra said that as an easy alternative, farmers generally use pesticides, which are generally harmful to the ecosystem largely polluting the soil, environment as well as the food.

“Thus, to avoid this, our students developed an ecologically safe alternative, which is also chemical free. As this is a sound-based system working on the basic principle that when insects mature, they attract the opposite sex, our machine, the artificial acoustic system will automatically attract the insect and trap it in the water-filled container,” he said.

The VC further said that the system will not only keep the fields pest-free but will also keep a check on the insect population through its sound system, disrupting the contact between two partners

Sidhharth Kumar, one of the eight students who developed the insect trapping system said that the machine also has an LED light, lithium batteries, a switch button and a container.

“The farmers can install this in the middle of their fields, covering not more than 2.5 acres and fill the container with water. Farmers may also add petrol or diesel, but in very small proportions, as it will not let the insects escape. The insect will be attracted by the sound and get trapped,” explained the student from Fatehabad.

Another student, Navneet Kumar from Hisar, said that the sound frequency can be changed for different types of insects like hopper, happit, fruit fly, mealybug and others.

“In the ongoing post-monsoon weather, there is an outbreak-like situation of hoppers in the fields. In such conditions, the equipment can be very useful,” he said.

Farmer Angrez Singh from Sultanpur village of Karnal, who visited the stall at the expo said that the system could be very helpful for farmers who prefer to use fewer pesticides. He said that the machine operates on a very simple method and is easy to operate even for labourers.