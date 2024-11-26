Menu Explore
Karnal man booked for kidnapping woman, pressuring her to marry him

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 27, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The woman, who studies at a college in Karnal, said a man had been stalking her for the last four to five days and was frequently visiting her college

Karnal police have booked a man, his friend and five unidentified aides on charges of kidnapping a woman and forcibly mounting pressure on her to marry the accused on November 22.

The Karnal man has been booked on kidnapping charges. (File)
The Karnal man has been booked on kidnapping charges. (File)

In her complaint lodged at the Sector 32-33 police station in Karnal, the woman, who studies in a college at the city said a man had been stalking her for the last four to five days and was frequently visiting her college.

“His two friends visited my house on November 22 and asked me to attend a birthday celebration. The man, Deep, a female friend and their aunt were waiting for us at a park in the city. He asked me to marry him, threatening to end his life and pinning the blame on my family. They took me to the local court in Karnal in his car and asked me to sign a certificate to solemnise the wedding. When I started screaming, advocates gathered at the spot and they fled,” the complainant said.

Sharing further details, inspector Deepak Bamber said they have booked the main accused, Deep, his friend Risika and five others under sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing a woman to marry against her will), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention), 62 (punishment for attempting to commit a crime) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita Act.

