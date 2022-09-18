Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal man held for demanding 5 crore extortion

Karnal man held for demanding 5 crore extortion

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 01:25 AM IST

Karnal police said that the accused demanded the extortion money from victim Vishu Goyal through a letter and threatened the victim of dire consequences if he did not pay the amount and approached the police

Karnal man held for demanding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore extortion
Karnal man held for demanding 5 crore extortion
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The police here have arrested a man for demanding 5 crores from a trader as extortion in Karnal district by posing himself as a member of a gang associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Rahul Bansal, a resident of Taraori and a relative of the victim. He was arrested from a village under Taraori police station on Friday. He was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.

Gurwinder Singh, in charge, crime investigation agency (CIA-I), said that the accused is an arhtiya and also has a rice mill but was involved in gambling and lost a lot of money, following which he decided to extort money from his relative.

Police said that the accused demanded the extortion money from victim Vishu Goyal through a letter and threatened the victim of dire consequences if he did not pay the amount and approached the police.

On Goyal’s complaint, a case under sections 384, 387 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at Indri police station on September 14 and the investigation has been handed to the CIA-I team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out