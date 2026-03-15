Karnal: Opposition ruled for years, but only indulged in votebank politics, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a dig at the opposition parties, saying they ruled the country for many years, but they only indulged in appeasement and votebank politics. Describing the land of Haryana and Punjab as the land of heroes, the UP CM said that when Alexander dreamed of becoming a world conqueror, a Yogeshwar from this very land challenged him, saying that no one is greater than God. (HT Photo)

He said that after Independence, the opposition ruled the country for several years.”But why did they not think about your ‘astha’ (belief)? Because they did not have time, and only indulged in appeasement and votebank...,” Adityanath said while addressing a gathering of saints in Kaithal district.

CM Yogi was in the district to chair the ‘Aath Maan Ka Bhandara’ and Shankhadhal programme organised at Siddh Baba Mukutnath Math, an ancient and mythological Siddha Sthal situated in Songal village in the memory of former Mahant Brahmalin Peer Ganeshnath Ji Maharaj.

While addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, “The flag of Sanatan will always remain high in the presence of revered saints and no power can bend it.”

Yogi said that the true identity of Sanatan Dharma is not only respecting them while they are alive but also maintaining unwavering gratitude to our ancestors and gurus even when they are not physically present.

Describing the land of Haryana and Punjab as the land of heroes, the UP CM said that when Alexander dreamed of becoming a world conqueror, a Yogeshwar from this very land challenged him, saying that no one is greater than God.

Hitting out at the opposition, he said that Terrorism and Naxalism were at its peak during the times of appeasement governments.

“When the country became aware, the result of the awakening of public consciousness was that those who did injustice to the country and Sanatan were thrown out of power. People expressed faith in BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, under his leadership, the country is progressing in the way the people of India wanted,” he said.

Mahant Balaknath of Asthal Bohar Math also addressed the programme in the presence of BJP district president Jyoti Saini, former minister Kamlesh Dhanda, DC Aparajita, SP Upasana and other dignitaries.