Karnal trucker dies in US crash

A 24-year-old man from Karnal died in a road accident in USA, after his truck reportedly hit a tree in California state, his family said on Monday. Ashish worked as a truck driver and went to the US with the dream of improving the family’s financial condition in late 2023 via “donkey route”. (File)

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Mann, of Wazirchand Colony and a native of Baragaon village.

Ashish worked as a truck driver and went to the US with the dream of improving the family’s financial condition in late 2023 via “donkey route”.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but the family is being told that the truck collided with a roadside tree.

His elder brother Ankur said that he used to speak to Ashish daily, but on the day of the accident, his phone was switched off. “The family received a call from his friends and natives of Baragaon from the US at night informing them about the tragic incident. Now they were waiting for autopsy and promised that they will make arrangements to send the body for last rites in India,” he added.

37-yr-old man dies of prolonged illness in US

On the other hand, a 37-year-old man from Bal Rajputana village of Gharounda sub-division in Karnal died after prolonged illness in the USA.

The deceased Sunny Rana, a father of two sons, had gone to the foreign country in 2024.

He reportedly died during treatment at a hospital, where he was under observation for the last two weeks.