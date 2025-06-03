Karnal woman dies after setting herself ablaze due to in-laws’ abuse

A 36-year-old woman from Karnal, Haryana, who had set herself on fire after allegedly enduring prolonged abuse by her husband and his family, died of her injuries on Sunday evening at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Her death coincided with her younger daughter’s second birthday. The woman also revealed that her husband tried to coerce her into lying about the cause of the fire. “My husband told me to say there was fire in the curtains,” she said in her statement. (HT File)

According to police, a case has been registered at Assandh police station under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or his relatives) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the woman’s husband and brother-in-law. However, no arrests have been made yet.

In a statement recorded on May 24, the victim told police that she had been subjected to ongoing physical and emotional abuse, especially after giving birth to daughters. “They tortured me a lot. I set myself on fire. I did this out of sorrow,” she said, referring to the incident on May 21, when she poured oil on herself and set herself ablaze. She suffered third-degree burns over 70% of her body and had injury marks on her head, her sister stated.

Married for 11 years, the victim was a postgraduate in English (MA) but said her husband dismissed her education and forced her into a life of hardship in their village. She alleged being forced into strenuous labour, face constant verbal abuse, and financial neglect, especially after the birth of her second daughter.

After the birth of their first daughter, she was reportedly sent back to her parents’ home within six months. Following the birth of their second child two years ago, a similar situation occurred. Her sister recalled that although they had attempted reconciliation and sent her back, the victim never disclosed the full extent of the abuse at the time.

In her final days, while admitted to the burn unit ICU at PGIMER, the woman confided in her family. She revealed that her husband would often keep her phone on recording, which made her fearful of speaking out. Her family believes this intimidation prevented her from seeking help earlier.

The victim’s parents have accused her husband and his family of playing a direct role in her death. They are currently awaiting the postmortem report.