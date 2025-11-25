Karnal: 5 robbers decamp with cash, jewellery after shooting at groom; held

In a shocking incident, five armed robbers allegedly held a family preparing for a wedding hostage and shot at the groom in Karnal’s Subhash Colony on Monday. The accused were identified as Rajiv, Deepak, Prince Kumar, Amrit Pal and Abhishek, all residents of various places in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. (HT photo)

The robbers managed to make off with cash, jewellery as well as a Hyundai Verna, but were arrested within hours after a multi-district police chase.

The robbers had stormed the house around 8.15 am, where the family was preparing for their son’s wedding on December 4. They opened fire in the air to hold the family at gunpoint and before anyone could react, shot the groom, Aditya Pasricha, who had recently returned from Australia.

As the men fled, the shocked family called Aditya’s younger brother Nakul Pasricha, who arrived with the police. Aditya was rushed to the hospital, where he was said to be out of danger.

Superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, along with multiple police teams and forensic experts, reached the spot.

A probe was launched and quick coordination between the Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula police helped track the robbers’ movement.

Investigators said CCTV footage and technical evidence showed the men abandoning the stolen car, boarding a three-wheeler and then taking a bus in an attempt to flee. Within hours, they were tracked down to Zirakpur, on the Chandigarh border, and apprehended.

A police spokesperson said four illegal country made pistols of .32-bore and 10 cartridges were recovered from them.

Police said the family, still in shock, had yet not ascertained the total loss.

A case under Sections 310 (2), 311, 109, 333, 135 and 61 (2) of BNS and the Arms Act has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.