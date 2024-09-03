Karnal’s badminton coach strike gold in Paris Paralympics

Celebrations erupted at Karnal’s Karan stadium as their badminton coach Nitesh Kumar won second gold for India at the Paris Paralympics after securing a victory in badminton in the men’s singles SL3 final on Monday. Nitesh Kumar (Sourced)

He defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in a three-game thriller. It was the battle of the finest, as the two top seeds clashed for the gold medal.

In the end, the 29-year-old Nitesh prevailed, beating Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in a clash that lasted an hour and 20 minutes to win his first Paralympic medal.

The shuttler, a native of Charkhi Dadri, has been a senior coach at the stadium since 2018, deputy director and Bheem awardee Rakesh Pandey said.

Pandey discribed him as a hard-working sportsman, who used to start training the aspiring shuttlers as early as 4 am.

“While studying at IIT Mandi, he used to travel overnight in a bus to the stadium for practice and provide training to his students over the weekend and then back again. His day and night dedication for the sports is a motivation for the students here,” he added.

In 2009, he suffered a permanent leg damage during an accident.