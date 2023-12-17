Karni Sena chief’s murder: Shooter’s aide tries to end life in Haryana jail

The close aide of Nitin Fauji, the shooter who killed Sukhdev Gogamedi in Rajasthan, tried to end his life by slitting his throat with a blade in Narnaul jail, Haryana, on Friday morning, said police.

The jail official took Kuldeep to a civil hospital from where doctors referred him to a higher centre and he was rushed to a hospital in Jaipur. According to officials, Kuldeep’s health is improving, said jail superintendent Sanjay Kumar.

Before the murder of Gogamedi, Nitin and his aides were accused of firing on the police team in Khudana village in Mahendragarh on November 9. The police arrested Kuldeep and three others, who were accompanying Nitin. They were booked by Mahendragarh Sadar police. Nitin escaped from police on December 5 and killed Gogamedi at the behest of Rohit Godara and Virendra. Now, Nitin is in the custody of Rajasthan Police.

Gogamedi was killed in the living room of his house in Jaipur on December 5. The FIR in the Sukhdev Gogamedi murder case was lodged against Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 452 (house-trespass), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 427 (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) of the Indian Penal Code, and three Sections each of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Arms Act 1959.

The Delhi Police crime branch, along with the Rajasthan Police, arrested Rohit Rathore of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Mahendragarh from Chandigarh last week. Their associate Udham Singh was also caught.