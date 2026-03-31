Chandigarh, The Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival will be held on April 3-4 in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival to be held on Apr 3-4

The two-day festival will feature performances by several artists, including Indian Ocean, Nirmala Kannan, Shamaji and The Happy Factory, Prince, Mansa Jimmy, Shrey Tandan, True Blue and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

The event will bring together established and emerging artists on a common platform aimed at combining music with social impact.

Organised by an NGO, Genesis Foundation, the festival has been a key fundraising platform for its work in supporting the treatment of underprivileged children suffering from congenital heart defects .

It was first held in 2012 and this would be the 10th edition of the festival.

The proceeds from the event are used to support life-saving surgeries, catheter-based interventions and post-operative care for critically ill children from low-income families.

According to the organisers, congenital heart defects remain one of the most common birth abnormalities in India, often requiring urgent and expensive medical treatment that many families cannot afford.

The festival aims to address this gap by creating a steady and transparent funding channel.

The Genesis Foundation said it has supported the treatment of more than 5,400 children across the country over the past 25 years.

It has also built a network of hospitals and medical experts to ensure timely diagnosis, treatment and recovery support.

Founder trustee Jyoti Sagar said on Tuesday that timely medical care can make a crucial difference in saving the lives of children with congenital heart defects.

She added that the festival has played an important role in helping the foundation reach families in need and will continue to expand its impact.

The organisers said the festival is not just about entertainment but also about encouraging people to contribute to a meaningful cause.

Each ticket purchased contributes directly to the treatment of a child, promoting collective participation in addressing healthcare challenges, they said. The 2026 edition is being held in association with 1842 Kasauli by Scapes.

The organisers said the collaboration reflects a shared focus on sustainability, heritage preservation and community engagement.

Sameer Mutreja, founder and promoter of Scapes Hospitality, said the festival represents a blend of purpose, community involvement and responsible development.

He added that the initiative helps raise awareness about critical healthcare needs while creating tangible impact.

Genesis Foundation supports children from families with a monthly income of ₹20,000 or less. The organisation said that 100 per cent of donations from individual donors are used for treatment, with no allocation towards administrative costs.

It is registered under relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act and is also authorised to receive foreign contributions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.