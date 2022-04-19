Kashmir: 2 militants arrested from Handwara, Bandipora
Police on Monday arrested two militants from north Kashmir, including a member of The Resistance Force (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot.
One of the militant was arrested from Handwara and the other from Bandipora.
In Handwara, police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate with arms and ammunition. The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar of Lilum Vilgam, was arrested from a checkpoint at Sonmullah Crossing. During checking, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, two Pistol Magazines, 13 live rounds of 9mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.
“Affiliation and involvement of the arrested terrorist associate is being ascertained. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Vilgam and investigation has been initiated.”
Meanwhile, a Lashkar militant was arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The accused has been identified Amir Tariq Khan.
Khan’s had announced his joining militant ranks four days ago through social media, after which his picture went viral.
“Police received a specific input regarding the presence of recently joined LeT militant in the orchards of Lawaypora Bandipora. Acting on this information, a joint cordon-and-serach-operation was launched by police and one militant was arrested,” police said.
AAP suspends 3 Malout leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities
Malout block president Rajeev Uppal and two secretaries of AAP's Malout youth unit Sahil Monga and Gurmail Singh were suspended by the party's Mukstar district president, Jagdev Singh Bham for “anti-party activities”. Bham in a letter said the trio is holding a dharna by installing a tent outside the residence of the cabinet minister without any reason, which is damaging the party and the state government's image.
Evolve a new model of governance in Punjab: Bir Devinder
Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said on Monday that Punjab should develop its own new model of governance rather than unreasonably advertising the inapplicable Delhi Model of governance as there are countless dissimilarities between Delhi and Punjab. Additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal said, “These are very dangerous dogs and they cannot be kept at home as pets. Therefore, their breeding has been banned in the district.”
Shinku La tunnel: BRO task force HQ to come up at Jispa in Lahaul
With work on building the world's highest highway tunnel under the 5,091m Shinku La (Pass) on the anvil, the Himachal Pradesh government has asked the Border Road Organisation, a construction wing of the army, to set up the headquarters of the Border Road Task Force at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district. The strategic two-way tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity on the Manali-Leh highway.
Jaipur tourist who fell into gorge in Lahaul-Spiti dies in hospital
A Jaipur woman who slipped in an avalanche prone area and was buried under snow at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district died at a hospital late on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Akanksha, 24, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma. He said she was roaming near the avalanche-prone Koksar waterfall when the snow she was walking on suddenly caved in. Consequently, she fell into a gorge and was buried under snow.
Uttar Pradesh GSDP has gone up 40% in five years despite Covid: Suresh Khanna
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Gross State Domestic Product has increased by 40% in the past five years despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state's finances. Suresh Khanna said the state's GSDP has gone up from ₹12.47 lakh crore in 2016-2017 to ₹17.49 lakh crore now. The state's credit deposit ratio has also gone up by 6% from 46% in 2016-2017, Suresh Khanna said.
