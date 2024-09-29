Kashmir abuzz with night camps after decades

At 5 pm, villagers are waiting for arrival of Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, the National Conference candidate from Handwara. Workers holding NC flags were communicated that he could reach here by 6 pm and will stay in the village surrounded by dense forests for more than an hour. This is the first time after years when rural Kashmir is witnessing night campaigning by different candidates without any fear. Prior to this election process, due to security situation in the Valley, the candidates were earlier advised to close their campaign during daylight and reach secure places.

In the same constituency, Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone was begging his supporters at 7 pm in to allow him leave. “I have to cover many villages, if I don’t go they won’t vote for me. So please let me go,” he requested the enthusiastic crowd.

Due to security situation in the Valley, the candidates were earlier advised to close their campaign during daylight and reach secure places. With improvement in the security situation and no poll boycott calls or attacks, candidate even continue their programmes or rallies till late in the evenings especially road shows. “You could have never imagined rallies and corner meetings in villages after 4 pm. Here now some candidates even continue campaigning till 9 pm. This is a big change in situation on ground,” said Riyaz Ahmad campaign manager of a candidate in Kupwara. “Even security personnel looked relaxed on seeing the enthusiastic crowds both men and women. It reminds me the old election before the start of militancy.”

The north Kashmir is upbeat, banners, posters, buntings and flags can be seen dotting villages after village and in every market. The campaigning ends on Sunday evening for 16 assembly segments which will go to polls on October 1 and results will be announced on October 8.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, said that due to changed security scenario the leaders are able to hold rallies till late in the evenings in Kashmir...”Earlier everyone had to stop campaigning at 5 pm. Door-to-door campaigning wasn’t possible and three families — Congress, NC and the PDP — were happy with this. By snatching your rights they were enjoying.Today people are celebrating democracy. Now, the youth of this place feel that their vote can bring real change.”

A senior PDP leader said they held rally till late hours. “We enjoyed it and also got time to spread our message to the voters,” he said, adding that even the programmes were held in the night.

Not only leaders of big political parties but independent candidates canvassed till late in the evening. “Due to the harvesting season, we could visit villages in late hours. I thought we have returned back to three decades when election campaign used to end during midnight,” said Mudasir Ahmad, an independent candidate.

Zahoor Malik, a political analyst from north Kashmir, said that for the first time in 35 years he saw candidates doing night campaigns in different parts of Kashmir, going village to village for votes. “This is a big shift compared to previous assembly or parliament elections. Something new in the political landscape of Kashmir and credit should go to the peaceful atmosphere,” he said, adding that youth in Kashmir are first time witnessing night campaigning.