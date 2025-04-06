Kashmir forest dept on alert after 30 fires last month

The Jammu and Kashmir forest department is on alert as 30 forest fires covering 47.7 hectares were reported in Kashmir over the past month, officials said. Last month, south Kashmir reported most forest fires (19). (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

They said the government has devised a strategy to curb such incidents and anyone found setting these fires will face action according to the law.

Officials have primarily pinned the blame on tribals and people living in forested areas. With many blazes reported in areas with high moisture, officials suspect the incidents were ‘deliberate’.

In the past month, south Kashmir reported the most forest fires (19), with forests Pirpanchal, Bandipora and Sind forests accounting for the remaining 11 blazes.

Anantnag and Bandipora forest division reported six fires, followed by Awantipora (five) and four each at Lider, Kulgam and Sindh divisions. A sole incident was reported from the Tangmarg division.

Chief conservator of forests Irfan Rasool said, “Mainly, tribals burn forest floor to stimulate grass regeneration. The alert staff reach the spots to prevent the fires from spreading.”

Till mid-February, there was dryness in forests across Kashmir due to less rain and snowfall, making them prone to fires.

However, the last 45 days saw good rain and snowfall, cutting the deficit from 80% to 35%.

Srinagar Circle conservator of forests Tawheed Ahmad Deva on Saturday chaired a meeting to devise plans for forest fire prevention, at Sheikhbagh Forest Complex in Srinagar.

“The primary agenda was to address the recent forest fires in the Kashmir region. We reviewed the situation, analysed the causes of the fires and strategised enhanced prevention and mitigation measures. The protection of forests is paramount,” Ahmad said.

“During the meeting, it was emphasised that all forest fire control rooms are operating round the clock. The key strategies discussed and adopted in the meeting include intensifying efforts to educate the public on fire safety, enhancing surveillance and monitoring and responding to potential fire hazards promptly.”

The officer said strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for causing forest fires.