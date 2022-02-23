Kashmir: Gulmarg sees fresh spell of snow, rains lash plains

Rains drenched plains and snowfall was witnessed in the mountains of Gulmarg in Kashmir on Tuesday. Officials of Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, said that mild rains have been recorded across Kashmir Valley since Monday night. “A few inches of snowfall was recorded in the tourist resort of Gulmarg, while the rest of the valley is witnessing mild showers,” said an official. He added that the weather is expected to remain wet for two days. In capital Srinagar, the residents wake up to drenched streets and fields. MeT department in the evening said that there was mild snowfall in the mountains including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Budgam and Shopian areas during the day.

“The rainfall is mild and easy to absorb for the soil at this time of the year,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a vegetable farmer. As winter has entered its last and mild phase in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather office had predicted fresh rains and snowfall, mainly over higher reaches, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Director of J&K MeT, Sonam Lotus, had said on Monday that the precipitation may affect highways like Jammu-Srinagar, Sinthan Top and Sadhna Top.

Light rains and snowfall were experienced in parts of Kashmir and Ladakh in the first week of February, though weather has mostly remained dry this month.

The temperatures have remained warmer this winter as compared to past few years.

The lowest night temperature on Tuesday in Kashmir was recorded in the northern ski resort of Gulmarg, where mercury dropped to -5.0°C. The resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -2.4°C. Mercury settled at 3.8°C in summer capital Srinagar at night, while it was 2.2°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

Chillai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest first stage of winter, ended on January 30 and the moderate second stage called Chillai Khurd ended on February 19. The valley is currently passing through mild Chilla Bache, which will end by the end of this month.

Man killed in Lahaul-Spiti landslide

One person was killed and other injured in a landslide at Tindi in Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Devi Chand of Tindi village.

Director of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the rockslide occurred at a road near the Jungle camp where a GREF dozer was deployed to clear the road stretch.

Chand was immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre Tindi where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased’s body has taken for post-mortem examination.

Injured person has been referred to Community Health Centre Udaipur for treatment.